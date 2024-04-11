The Japanese developer and publisher Edia has revealed that it is now working on a revival project based on Telenet Japan's Celtic-inspired RPG series Tenshi no Uta (thanks Gosokkyu!).

Tenshi no Uta (sometimes translated to "Song of the Angel" or "Angel's Poem") was one of the launch titles for the PC-Engine Super CD-ROM², being released way back in 1991 in Japan.

It focuses on the story of a young warrior named Kearu who witnesses a young girl named Krea get kidnapped by demonic forces, and must then set out on an epic quest to rescue her.

A sequel called Tenshi no Uta II: Datenshi no Sentaku (Angel's Poem: Choice of the Fallen Angel) was later launched for the PC-Engine Super CD-ROM² in 1993, while a third game for the Super Famicom named Tenshi no Uta: Shiroki Tsubasa no Inori (Angel's Poem: Prayer of the White Wings) came out in 1994. All three titles were later made available on Windows through the Project EGG service in Japan.





A New Project COMING SOON



Please share and follow this account!pic.twitter.com/0rmdBJn0rZ 感動、あげます。A New Project COMING SOONPlease share and follow this account! https://t.co/eGRdy9F6aG #テレネットリバイバル April 11, 2024

It wasn't exactly stated what shape this revival would take, but judging from Edia's previous work on compilations such as the Telenet Shooting Collection, Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection (I-III), and the Cosmic Fantasy Collection, we imagine that it is a safe bet to expect something similar here containing all three games.

You can check out the website for the new project here, but admittedly there's not much to see at the moment besides a piece of key art from the Tenshi no Uta character/monster designer Hiroshi Fuji. Edia has yet to announce whether this will be released in the West, similar to its other collections, but we'll keep an eye out for any updates.