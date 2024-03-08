We recently reported on homebrew developer Goldlocke's efforts to create a new SNES game, a feat which cost him 600 hours and $2,370 USD – only for him to give the game away in small quantities for free.

"I love to give away stuff and to make people happy, but my resources are limited," he said at the time. "Considering the high cost of producing a single physical unit, I ended up producing only 100 copies total and giving all but one away for free."

The reasons for keeping Dottie Flowers' release limited were varied; Goldlocke claimed that fear of copyright claims and bootlegging were preventing him from making the ROM available online.

#homebrew https://t.co/Iv2va1EViC It seems like @goldlocke7 changed his mind in regards of keeping his new SNES game physical-only, Dottie Flowers full ROM version is now available for download from his @itchio page for free! #snesdev March 7, 2024

However, it would seem that he has now changed his mind, as the game's ROM is available to download.

"This game was a gift of mine to the fantastic SNES community and a bow to my childhood heroes of the German 16Bit video game development scene of the early nineties - I sincerely hope that everybody who received a copy has as much fun playing as I had creating it," says Goldlocke on the game's official page.