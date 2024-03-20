Sega and Obsidian's spy RPG Alpha Protocol has just appeared on GOG, five years after licensing issues related to the music led to the game being removed from all digital storefronts.

GOG announced the news in a tweet earlier today, revealing that this new version will be compatible with modern machines and will feature a licensed soundtrack, full controller support, cloud saves, and localized text for 8 different languages (this includes English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Czech, Polish and Russian).

Alpha Protocol was originally released in 2010 for the Xbox 360, PS3, and Microsoft Windows and was quite a divisive title at launch. At the time, many critics praised the game for its incredible degree of freedom and choice while criticizing the somewhat "clunky gunplay" and what they called "artistically uninspired" graphics.

Nevertheless, it's gone on to inspire a cult following — many of whom will be glad that it is now available again to buy.





Alpha Protocol is available once again, DRM-free – only on GOG ⬇️



Get it today and help make games last forever!@SEGA pic.twitter.com/HLFMaGXogL The cult classic returns, compatible with modern PCs, a licensed soundtrack, full controller support, achievements, and more!Alpha Protocol is available once again, DRM-free – only on GOG ⬇️ https://t.co/zNiQtFHGfJ Get it today and help make games last forever! @Obsidian March 20, 2024

The game, in case you're unfamiliar with it, is a third-person action RPG and sees the player take control of a rogue agent named Michael Thornton as he travels around the world unravelling a conspiracy involving the Halbech Corporation — a defense contractor suspected of supplying arms to terrorist cells.

As mentioned, the game features a high level of customizability, letting players upgrade their skills and weapons as well as approach situations in various ways. It also contains a fairly memorable dialogue system that allows players to select from different dialogue options, with the choices they pick having the potential to alter the story and how NPCs react to them based on their responses.

If you've been waiting to give it a try, you can pick Alpha Protocol up now on GOG for just £14.39.