Update [Wed 20th Mar, 2024 14:45 GMT]: Retroware has issued a new video which shines a light on the progress of its forthcoming Castlevania parody, The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest, which is due for release in 2025.

Original Story [Sat 13th Jan, 2024 18:10 GMT]: Retroware has revealed that it is working on a Castlevania-style title called The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest, and it's coming to all major platforms next year.

Clearly inspired by Castlevania 2: Simon's Quest, the game boasts a NES-like aesthetic, right down to the fact that the main sprite looks very much like Simon Belmont.

ANNOUCING our newest game: The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest!! Coming 2025 to all platforms. Follow us and dev @Programancer for updates. pic.twitter.com/PIBe2KIIs4 January 12, 2024

Here's some PR:

The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest (TASQ) is a parody/homage platformer set in a dark 8-bit world. Rival Stan Helsing robbed Simon of fame by killing Count Dracula first! Reclaim your glory by resurrecting Dracula piece by piece and slaying the dark count yourself!

