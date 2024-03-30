It's not just the Mega Drive, Game Boy and SNES which are getting new releases these days – the humble NES is also getting in on the action.
Indie developer Somethin Nerdy Studios is currently working on a new RPG called Former Dawn, and has been showing off some brief footage – and it's looking pretty impressive so far.
It sounds like a crowdfunding campaign is in the works, complete with stretch goals which will impact the level of detail that goes into the battle system. "A stretch goal is to make the action battle system optional. If we get to do that, it'll mean many more background graphics like this and equivalent behaviour of the enemies in both systems," says Somethin Nerdy Studios.
It has also been confirmed that the NES version will be getting a physical release, as the developer already has an established relationship with a manufacturer and has even completed a prototype of the cartridge.
The plan is to release the game on PC as well, but Somethin Nerdy Studios isn't against the notion of bringing it to other consoles.
"We are developing the game in parallel on the NES and PC (Windows). The PC version uses SDL2 specifically so it'll be easier to port to the Switch," the developer says. Sadly, there are currently no plans for an Xbox version.
It's all sounding very promising indeed; we'll keep you informed of when the crowdfunding campaign goes live.