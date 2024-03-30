PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan is parting company with Sony, and he's leaving on a commercial high – PS5 is selling like cakes that are exceedingly hot, after all.

However, Ryan dropped a bombshell during one of his last interviews as CEO, claiming that PS2 has sold 160 million units during its lifespan.

The latest official figure provided by Sony was "over 155.0 million (as of March 31, 2012)" – it's important to remember that PS2 was not discontinued until the end of 2013.





That comfortably places the PS2 in the number one spot in terms of hardware sales and way ahead of the 139.36 million Switch sales – although Nintendo's hybrid system still has a bit of fuel left in the tank.

However, some people have questioned the timing of this news:

We can't see why Ryan would have any reason to lie about what is, in reality, quite a small jump in units sold, but that's console wars for you.