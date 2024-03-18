Konami's 16-bit classic Castlevania: Bloodlines is now 30 years old.

The game launched in North America on March 17th 1994, and in Japan a day later, on the 18th. The European release – which would be retitled Castlevania: The New Generation – took place on March 25th.

The first Castlevania title to come to a Sega system, Bloodlines is regarded as one of the best entries in the 'classic' series, prior to the arrival of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (which popularised the Metroidvania genre) and Castlevania 64 (which took the series into the realm of 3D.

Produced by Tomikazu Kirita, Bloodlines also marked the series debut of composer Michiru Yamane, who would later work on Symphony of the Night, Harmony of Dissonance, Aria of Sorrow, Dawn of Sorrow and Order of Ecclesia, as well as several other Castlevania titles.

She would also join former Castlevania producer Koji Igarashi on Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, a spiritual successor to the franchise.

Critically acclaimed at the time of release and praised for its technical showcase of the Genesis / Mega Drive's abilities, Bloodlines has lived on in recent years thanks to its inclusion in Castlevania Anniversary Collection, the Sega Genesis Mini and Nintendo Switch Online.