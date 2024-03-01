Analogue Pocket firmware update 2.2 is now available.

The update is mainly focused on introducing support for the handheld's cartridge adapters, which allow you to run games for vintage portables on the FPGA device.





Neo Geo Pocket/Color. Atari Lynx. TurboGrafx-16/PC Engine & SuperGrafx.



All on Analogue Pocket.



Here are the patch notes, directly from Analogue:

OS

Added support for Analogue Pocket Adapter Set including TG16, PCE, SuperGrafx, Lynx, NGP and NGPC

Memories and Sleep/Wake are supported for TG16, PCE, SuperGrafx and Lynx

Boot to Cartridge now skips Game Detail screen

APF

Fixed data slot loads with asset sizes not divisible by 4

Dock