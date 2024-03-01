Analogue Pocket firmware update 2.2 is now available.
The update is mainly focused on introducing support for the handheld's cartridge adapters, which allow you to run games for vintage portables on the FPGA device.
Here are the patch notes, directly from Analogue:
OS
- Added support for Analogue Pocket Adapter Set including TG16, PCE, SuperGrafx, Lynx, NGP and NGPC
- Memories and Sleep/Wake are supported for TG16, PCE, SuperGrafx and Lynx
- Boot to Cartridge now skips Game Detail screen
APF
- Fixed data slot loads with asset sizes not divisible by 4
Dock
- Fixed controllers occasionally not responding when using the Down+Select hotkey
- Adjusted display video alignment symmetry