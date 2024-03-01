Sting Entertainment announced on its website earlier this week that its recent Japanese-exclusive remaster of Riviera: The Promised Land for the Nintendo Switch will also be heading to Steam, iOS, and Android devices in the region (thanks Gematsu!).

In case you've never heard of it, Riviera: The Promised Land is a turn-based RPG and the first entry in the Dept. Heaven series. It was originally released on the WonderSwan Color in Japan back in 2002, before being given a wider international release on the GBA in 2004 and the PSP between 2007-2008.

The game focuses on Ein, a grim angel tasked with protecting the world of Riviera from demons, and sees players joining together with four other characters including Fia, Lina, Serene, and Cierra, as well as a cat-like familiar called Rose.

Unlike other more traditional RPGs that you may be familiar with, the game features a unique way of controlling the main character, with players being unable to freely move around the environment. Instead, players have to traverse the world using a series of on-screen menu items that they must select, in order to activate new encounters and cutscenes.

Subscribe to Time Extension on

The remaster for Switch came out in Japan on February 28th and featured high-definition illustrations, touchscreen support, and the ability to play at 5X speed, among other enhancements.

It's unknown exactly when the Steam, iOS, and Android versions of the game will drop, but we'll keep an eye out for any updates as they appear.