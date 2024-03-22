Subscribe to Time Extension on

Originally scheduled for release back in 2002, the GBA action RPG adventure Kien is finally seeing the light of day thanks to the combined efforts of publisher Incube8 Games and indie development studio AgeOfGames.

Described as "an enthralling action platformer infused with RPG elements," Kien takes place across "23 intricate and demanding levels" and boasts "gameplay that maintains a relentless pace, throwing players into the midst of frenetic action where they must confront a multitude of adversaries."

The game boasts a non-linear structure which "grants you the freedom to explore Kien's expansive world as you choose; journey from one stage to the next, making every playthrough a unique and captivating adventure."

Here's the storyline:

Discover the Secret of Kien! For 7,000 years the planet of Malkut has been wisely ruled by the 7 Masters of the Absolute. But chaos has been reborn as evil corrupts the Land of Harmony. The 7 Masters have vanished, mystical warriors were slaughtered, and the temples are doomed in blood. The only hope that remains is imprisoned in the hearts and wills of two young apprentices. Their fate is to fight evil, reveal the truth, and discover the secret of Kien.

Kien will come in a clear grey cart, complete with instructions, stickers and cardboard packaging. It's due for release in "early Q2" this year.