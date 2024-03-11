Atari earlier today revealed a release date for Lunar Lander Beyond — developer Dreams Uncorporated's upcoming reimagining of the popular 1979 arcade machine.

The game will arrive digitally on April 23rd, 2024 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Atari VCS, with physical editions for PS5 & Switch also expected to hit retailers on April 26th.

Lunar Lander Beyond — just in case this is the first you're hearing about it or you're in need of a recap — swaps the black & white vector graphics of the original for a hand-drawn aesthetic, while expanding upon the gameplay with new ship upgrades and customization options.

It sees players step into the role of the newly appointed captain of the Pegasus Corporation, who is responsible for guiding a roster of pilots, advisors, and landers through a series of challenging objectives, such as rescues, deliveries, and more. As they embark on these adventures, players will need to be mindful of the condition of their ship and their fuel levels as well as look after their crew's mental well-being to avoid hallucinations and space madness.

There are apparently 30 missions in total across four moons and planets, with four difficulty levels (including permadeath).

Here's the cinematic trailer for the game: