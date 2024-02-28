The developer/publisher City Connection has announced today that it will be bringing a new version of the Famicom platformer Hebereke to the Nintendo Switch in Japan (thanks Gematsu!).

Hebereke: Enjoy Edition will be released to celebrate the launch of Sunsoft's modern-day sequel Hebereke 2 / Ufouria The Saga 2 and is scheduled to arrive next month on March 28th with English and Japanese language support.

The new version of the game will feature a freshly implemented speedrunning mode with online rankings, in addition to a separate mode for beginners that contains the ability to create save states, rewind time, and "fire continuously" (making it easier to jump).

Subscribe to Time Extension on

It will be sold for ¥1,490 (which roughly converts to £7.80/$9.88/€9.12). However, it's currently unknown whether it will also appear on Western storefronts or whether people outside of Japan will need to use a Japanese Switch account to access the game.