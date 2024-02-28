The developer/publisher City Connection has announced today that it will be bringing a new version of the Famicom platformer Hebereke to the Nintendo Switch in Japan (thanks Gematsu!).
Hebereke: Enjoy Edition will be released to celebrate the launch of Sunsoft's modern-day sequel Hebereke 2 / Ufouria The Saga 2 and is scheduled to arrive next month on March 28th with English and Japanese language support.
The new version of the game will feature a freshly implemented speedrunning mode with online rankings, in addition to a separate mode for beginners that contains the ability to create save states, rewind time, and "fire continuously" (making it easier to jump).
It will be sold for ¥1,490 (which roughly converts to £7.80/$9.88/€9.12). However, it's currently unknown whether it will also appear on Western storefronts or whether people outside of Japan will need to use a Japanese Switch account to access the game.