Blaze has just announced a new Evercade cartridge in the form of Sunsoft Collection 2.

The pack launches this April. Pre-orders open on February 29th.

The included games are:

The first Sunsoft Collection on Evercade arrived late last year, and we gave it 7/10 in our review. That pack included Mr. Gimmick (NES), Blaster Master (NES), Blaster Master Boy (Game Boy), Aero the Acro-Bat (SNES), Journey To Silius (NES) and Arabian (NES).

"Sunsoft Collection 1 has just enough quality to make it a worthwhile investment, and we hope to see many more Evercade packs from the company," is what we said in our review.