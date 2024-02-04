The Medabots series might be as famous as Game Boy Color stablemates Pokémon and Digimon, but it has its fans – many of which are English-speaking and therefore missed out on some of the entries which never made it out of Japan.

Medarot 3 – released in Kabuto and Kuwagata versions in 2000 – is one such example. Thankfully, due to the efforts of fans, it is now finally playable in English.

LRT - WHAT DO YOU MEAN MEDAROT 3 ENGLISH PATCH SHADOW DROPPED?? pic.twitter.com/jx87xCkSFo February 3, 2024

The Medabots / Medarot series kicked off in 1997 and has been getting entries as recent as 2020. The only games to have been released in the West are Medabots (which is actually a remake of the GBC title Medarot 2 for Game Boy Advance), Medabots AX, and Medabots Infinity.