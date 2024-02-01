Initially released in 1995 on the PC Engine CD, Linda³ (or Linda Cubed / Cube, if you prefer) has gone down as one of the most bizarre JRPGs ever made.

Set on the planet of Neo Kenya, the "Psycho-thriller and Hunting RPG" (Alfa System's words, not ours) was created by Shoji Masuda (of Tengai Makyou fame) and was split into three storylines, each taking place in different time periods.

The protagonist must become a Noah of sorts, collecting two of every animal and getting them on board his ark before a meteor hits the planet and wipes everything out. The unique name comes from your character's love interest, Linda, who changes in each of the three storylines (hence the 'Cubed' of the title). It's one of the wildest RPGs ever made, to put it bluntly.





In light of Linda Cube/Linda Cubed's themes, we remember the people who need our help in the Congo, Sudan, Palestine and in our local communities. Do something kind this week with your own hands.



Patch + charity links in thread: Linda³ Again - English fan translation OUT NOW!In light of Linda Cube/Linda Cubed's themes, we remember the people who need our help in the Congo, Sudan, Palestine and in our local communities. Do something kind this week with your own hands.Patch + charity links in thread: pic.twitter.com/1Se7In8tbV January 31, 2024

The original PC Engine CD release of the game came at the end of the system's lifespan and received a high age rating in Japan due to its high levels of violence. It would be remade (and sanitised) for the 32-bit PlayStation as Linda³ Again in 1997, and that version has just received an English translation thanks to the hard work of fans. You can grab the patch here.

The game was ported to the Sega Saturn in 1998 under the name Linda³ Kanzenban (which means 'Complete Edition'), which added some new content. Maybe we'll see a translation for that version soon, too.