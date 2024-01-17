In a new update on its website, the team behind ScummVM has announced full support for Sanctuary Woods' '90s point-and-click classic Orion Burger in its daily builds.

The team is currently on the lookout for more people who have access to the proper game files to help test it and to ensure that ScummVM "handles everything correctly and matches the original implementation" as closely as possible.

Released in 1996 for MS-DOS and Macintosh computers, Orion Burger is a title that focuses on an ordinary Joe named Wilbur Wafflemeier, who is abducted by an intergalactic fast-food chain intent on using human meat for their burgers. It plays similarly to a lot of point-and-click adventure games from the period, featuring an inventory to fill up, puzzles to solve, and mouse commands to pick from, and notably includes the voice talent of legendary voice actors Rob Paulsen (Pinky and the Brian, Animaniacs) and Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh, Goof Troop).

In the blog post on the website, ScummVM's team said the following about the news:

"The ScummVM Team is pleased to announce full support for Orion Burger, the classic game by Sanctuary Woods. The engine also adds a few niceties that the original didn't have, such as mouse wheel handling, and using the spacebar to skip walk animations - something the original didn't do properly. "Help us test the game by grabbing a daily build. Read through our testing guidelines. The game's logic was all hardcoded, so we really need people to try all sorts of weird actions, and make sure the game handles everything correctly and matches the original implementation. And please take some screenshots along the way."

If you want to see more of the game, you can watch a video of it in action below: