Indie publisher VGNYsoft is bringing two new games to the Sega Dreamcast.

Ploid is a "brutal action platformer" which takes inspiration from Capcom's Mega Man series. "The Ploids have formed the patrol that protects time and space to avoid repeating the story with Dr. Elo. Omega must travel to the sacred ruins in search of the sacred disks files that contain the necessary information to be able to take the final step and evolve into a higher being."

8 worlds full of exploration and secrets!

Dangerous traps and monsters

Story Mode

EX-Mode

8bit music by David Ko

Supports HDMI & VGA Cables

REGION FREE

Reknum: Souls Adventure, on the other hand, "pays homage to classic adventure/dungeon crawling titles with the multitude of different playstyles you'll encounter. From top view, over world and even sideview adventuring, your journey to traverse the lands to save your family will be a memorable one!"

Explore the thematic levels

Unlock new weapons

Fight fearsome bosses inspired by classic gameplay

Supports HDMI & VGA Cables

REGION FREE

