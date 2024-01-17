Subscribe to Time Extension on

The Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 event is running as we speak, and one of the most interesting streams so far involves a dog playing a NES game.

Peanut Butter is an adorable Shiba Inu, and he took part in a stream involving the NES title, Gyromite. Gyromite is one of the few games which made use of the R.O.B. accessory, but in this particular run, Peanut Butter took the place of the famous Robotic Operating Buddy.

If you are unfamiliar with Gyromite‘s 'Game B' mode, it requires R.O.B. to move pipes to ensure the on-screen Professor Hector is able to make it to the end of the scrolling stage.

Peanut Butter passed with flying colours (via a little help from his owner), scoring a time of 26 minutes and 24.5 seconds. What a heckin' good boy.