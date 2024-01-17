We recently reviewed the excellent Anbernic RG ARC, a portable emulation device which is modelled on the iconic Sega Saturn controller.

Now, we've got the Z-Pocket Game Bubble, another Chinese-made portable which is clearly based on the Sega Game Gear (thanks, Retro Dodo).

Boasting a 3.5-inch, 640×480 pixel screen and powered by a Rockchip RK3566 CPU, this device will be capable of emulating everything up to the Sega Dreamcast. It's got a Sega-style rolling D-pad and dual analogue sticks, too.

Sega has already attempted to revive the Game Gear via the Japan-only Game Gear Micro, which was stymied by the fact that it was too small for prolonged play and split its library across multiple SKUs, making it a less-than-ideal way to celebrate the famous portable.

Pricing and availability aren't known as yet, but would you be interested in picking one of these up? Let us know with a comment.