A new Konami-themed gashapon series called "Power Pros Baseball KONAMI Dream Stars" is set to go on sale in Japan later this month (as spotted by @GoemonNational!)

The series will feature 6 characters from various classic Konami video game series such as Ganbare Goemon, Power Pros Baseball, Metal Gear Solid, Tokimeki Memorial, and Silent Hill, including Goemon, two different Power Pro variants, Snake, Shiori Fujisaki, and Pyramid Head (which you can see below). They will be sold for ¥400 each, which is roughly £2 or $3 when converted.

We don't know about you, but we think they're pretty adorable and we wouldn't mind getting our hands on the Goemon gashapon to add to our collection. After all, how else will we be able to numb the pain that the series hasn't received a new entry since 2005?

