Video game cheat device brand GameShark is making a comeback, but not in the way you might expect.

The brand is being licenced by audio electronics company Altec Lansing, which claims it is working on AI Shark, an AI-based cheat assistant for modern consoles.

"The innovative gaming software is set to mark a significant leap forward in the gaming experience, bringing enhanced gameplay for beginner-level users," says Altec Lansing's press release. It would seem that, rather than offering cheat codes for infinite health or ammo, this new version of the GameShark will instead offer AI-generated hints and tips to struggling players.

In the same press release, it was revealed that AI Shark would launch this September to "coincide" with the arrival of Switch 2. This announcement caused some commotion as you might imagine, as Nintendo hasn't actually revealed the release date of its next console.

Altec Lansing quickly walked back the announcement, saying it expects the Switch 2 to arrive this fall and that it doesn't have any inside information on the launch date.

The original GameShark range was created by InterAct for the Sega Saturn and PlayStation in 1996, setting itself apart from the rival Game Genie by including flash memory so cheat codes didn't have to be inputted each time it was used.

An N64 version was released soon after, which also allowed players to use cartridges from other regions on their system. SharkWire Online would also be released for Nintendo's console, offering an unlicensed alternative to the company's own Randnet service.

In 2003, accessory maker Mad Catz purchased the GameShark brand and associated intellectual properties from InterAct for $5 million USD.