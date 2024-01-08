If you've been watching Netflix's Fool Me Once, then you might have spotted a rather famous British retro arcade during the second episode of the Harlan Coben adaptation.

Bury's Arcade Club doubles as a location in the twisty-turny thriller, which stars Michelle Keegan (Coronation Street, Our Girl), Richard Armitage (The Hobbit, Spooks) and Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous).

It seems to have been a pretty fun process for everyone involved, with Arcade Club's official site revealing that Coben himself turned up to watch the filming at one point. Arcade Club also adds that it's not the only live-action project to be involved with the venue and that it has "supplied some cabinets for a franchise that's EXTREMELY dear to our hearts."

Arcade club is on the telly! Netflix Fool Me Once pic.twitter.com/Ik1hVPmMXa January 2, 2024

More will be revealed later in the year on that score, but in the meantime, it has been announced that Arcade Club will be hosting the launch party for Tekken 8 on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024.

Dan Butt, brand manager for the Arcade Club, had this to say:

There’s a game coming out at the end of January called Tekken 8, so we’ll be having a launch party supported by Namco who are behind the game and Twitch are doing an exclusive partnership which will be on February 3 so some of the UK's best players will be visiting to celebrate the launch.

Let us know if you'll be making your way to Bury for the game's launch by posting a comment below.