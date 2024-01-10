Valve's Steam Deck has become something of a sensation since it launched a while back, giving players the chance to take their Steam libraries on the road with them – as well as doubling up as an amazing emulation platform.

We've seen a host of Windows-based handheld PCs appear in the same time frame, each of which has been described by the gaming press (including us, oops) as a Steam Deck rival.

However, this isn't really the case, as Steam Deck is the only product in its class which feels like it is built around portable play. While it's perfectly possible to install the Windows Steam client on, say, the AYANEO Air Pro or OneXPlayer 2, you're never getting the same UI experience; navigating that Windows UI is often a pain as it expects you to be using a mouse and keyboard.

However, AYANEO's latest product looks set to change that. The AYANEO Next Lite is the first non-Valve device to ship with the open-source SteamOS installed as standard, which means it should offer the same kind of user experience as the Steam Deck.

Rocking a 7-inch 800p display, Hall effect sticks, a 47Wh battery and a case design based on the existing AYANEO Next handheld, the Next Lite is shaping up to be a pretty exciting prospect – although the company is yet to reveal the silicon that is powering it, or what price it will retail for.



Official Website: pic.twitter.com/zGoMZ8l9dd AYANEO NEXT LITE will debut with unexpected and exciting surprises for players. The all-new cost-effective choice with flagship experiences, AYANEO NEXT LITE, subscriptions open at 9:30 PM 1/11/2014 ESTOfficial Website: https://t.co/4zuQhwpRqv January 10, 2024

AYANEO's handhelds tend to be on the expensive side, usually because they feature cutting-edge internals, such as the latest chipsets. Given that it's blessed with the 'Lite' name, it may well be cheaper than you think.

If you're keen to know more, then AYANEO has said that it will be opening 'subscriptions' for the system tomorrow night, whatever that means. The company has traditionally taken the crowdfunding route with its products, so perhaps it is taking a slightly different route with the Next Lite.