26 years ago, Sega released Virtua Fighter 3tb in arcades before porting it to the Sega Dreamcast. An iterative update of the original Virtua Fighter 3, it 'borrowed' the notion of three-on-three team battles from SNK's King of Fighters and would go on to gain a new legion of fans.

Now, more than a quarter of a century later, Sega is reviving the game for another arcade release in Japan.

Virtua Fighter 3tb Online launches in the country on November 28th and will use the same tech as Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, giving players the chance to compete against other fans across Japan using an online connection.

Players will also be able to use Aime cards to display their names and records, both of which can be edited on the website VF3tb Online.NET.