Martyn Brown, the co-founder of Team17, is planning to open a brand new arcade in the UK, as recently announced in a Facebook post.

The arcade will be situated in the West Yorkshire town of Horbury in Wakefield, and will apparently include classic machines such as Missile Command, Battlezone, Pac-Man, Asteroids, Tempest, Centipede, Millipede, Galaxian, Galaga, Gyruss, Championship Sprint, Joust, Carnival, Crazy Taxi, Super Hang On, Outrun, Neo Geo Selection, and many more. There will also reportedly be regular hi-score competitions held at the venue.

Machines within the arcade will be set to free play, with visitors having to pay an admittance fee to enter (which will go towards the arcade's upkeep, electricity, and other associated costs). We don't have any more information on the pricing or opening times at this time, but we've reached out to Brown for further details and will try our best to keep you posted (should you live near the venue).

Brown co-founded Team17 all the way back in 1990, along with the company's other founders Debbie Bestwick, Michael Robinson, Andreas Tadic, Rico Holmes, and Peter Tuleby.

As part of Team17, he worked on games and series like Alien Breed, Project-X, and Worms, before departing the company in 2010.