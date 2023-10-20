Subscribe to Time Extension on

If you're the type of person who is always on the lookout for new retro-style platformers to dive into, then Cavern of Dreams should definitely be on your radar.

The new indie platformer from developer Bynine Studios and publisher Super Rare Games is a love letter to classic '90s collectathon games like Banjo Kazooie and is out today on PC (via Steam), with a Switch release supposedly planned for the future (though no official release date has been shared as of yet).

https://t.co/LjDkOw3N7B pic.twitter.com/aiYX4lJkkh Cavern of Dreams, my #n64 -style 3D platformer, is OUT NOW on Steam!! be a little dragon! gain cool powers! save your siblings! explore weird worlds!! help people out!! fly and swim and jump around! #CavernOfDreams October 19, 2023

Playing as an adorable young dragon named Fynn, you're tasked in the game with exploring a surreal, colourful world in search of your siblings who have been kidnapped by a mysterious villain. There are plenty of collectibles to find, new abilities to unlock, and wonderful characters to meet, in addition to a nostalgic soundtrack from the composer Benjamin Keckley. Also, important to note, is there is no combat in the game, with the gameplay instead containing a mixture of exploration, puzzle-solving, and platforming.

You can grab it now on Steam for $12.99/£9.99/€12.79.