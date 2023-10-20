If you're the type of person who is always on the lookout for new retro-style platformers to dive into, then Cavern of Dreams should definitely be on your radar.
The new indie platformer from developer Bynine Studios and publisher Super Rare Games is a love letter to classic '90s collectathon games like Banjo Kazooie and is out today on PC (via Steam), with a Switch release supposedly planned for the future (though no official release date has been shared as of yet).
Playing as an adorable young dragon named Fynn, you're tasked in the game with exploring a surreal, colourful world in search of your siblings who have been kidnapped by a mysterious villain. There are plenty of collectibles to find, new abilities to unlock, and wonderful characters to meet, in addition to a nostalgic soundtrack from the composer Benjamin Keckley. Also, important to note, is there is no combat in the game, with the gameplay instead containing a mixture of exploration, puzzle-solving, and platforming.
You can grab it now on Steam for $12.99/£9.99/€12.79.