Update [Wed 11th Oct, 2023 14:15 BST]: Strictly Limited Games has revealed three of the titles included in its upcoming IREM Collection Volume 3 – and yes, Dragon Breed is one of the titles.

Mr. Heli

Mr. Heli, also known outside Japan as Battle Chopper, took the Japanese arcades by storm in 1987, when IREM’s creative mojo was in full bloom. This quirky adventure invites you to steer a little-legged orange Chopper named Mr. Heli through a multitude of innovative stages. What goes up, must come down... and walk! The heroic helicopter can soar through the stages, walks across lands, and wields three different weapons, each with two upgrade levels. Along the way, you’ll mine crystals and buy upgrades to help you take on the massive bosses that stand in your way. And don’t forget to keep your eye open for hidden paths, sneaky secrets, and clever puzzles built into the level design – they might just be your ticket to success in this high-flying adventure! The comeback of Mr. Heli offers a fascinating time travel for shoot 'em-up fans. The IREM Collection Volume 3 contains both Battle Chopper in its 1987 Arcade M-92 version and the 1989 PC Engine / Turbo Grafx version. The fascinating gameplay of these games is preserved over time and stands out as a one-of-a-kind masterpiece deserving your love.

Mystic Riders

You’re a wizard, Harry! The 1992 Arcade Shoot ‘em up Mystic Riders takes you on a magical journey that’s a bit different from IREM’s usual dark and challenging shoot ‘em up style. Developed by the same team that gave us the comical Daiku no Gen-san (Hammerin’ Harry), this shmup ventures into a world of fantasy and magic, far from its counterparts' biomechanical ‘’nightmares’’. Take on the roles of two comical and lighthearted characters, the wizard Mark and the witch Zeal, and start your (possibly co-op) adventure! While riding a broomstick, defeat giant sky turtles, ghosts, grim reapers, dragons, and other mystical creatures. Fling your broom in a boomerang fashion to block projectiles or get a taste of an early version of the dodge roll, a move that’s now common in gaming. Mystic Riders is a true gem in the shoot ‘em genre and a highly entertaining co-op experience, so don’t miss it!

Dragon Breed

Dragon Breed is a thrilling dragon-themed shooter where you hop on a massive dragon named Bahamoot and ride into action! Don't be fooled by his size, though – only your rider can take damage, while the dragon is a total beast absorbing the damage projectiles of countless opponents. Enemies bounce off its tail harmlessly, making it super satisfying for a player. There's a bit of run-and-gun action, but the key is sticking close to your dragon buddy, thanks to its tail that blocks bullets and a killer charge shot. Similar to R-Type or X-Multiply, you are diving into a heavy biomechanical theme set in a post-apocalyptic world. So are you ready for an adventure through big levels jam-packed with enemies, surprises, and heart-pounding action? Relive the thrill of Dragon Breed on modern consoles and flaunt your dragon-riding skills to friends and gamers worldwide! Get in on the dragon-fueled fun!

Original Story [Mon 9th Oct, 2023 16:45 BST]: Yesterday, the Strictly Limited Games Twitter account put out a tease for an upcoming announcement featuring a silhouette of a dragon and it didn't take long for many of its followers to identify it as related to Dragon Breed and Irem Collection Vol. 3.

Dragon Breed, in case you are in need of a quick refresher, was a horizontal shooter from Irem that was released in the arcade back in 1989, before being ported to home computers such as the ZX Spectrum, Commodore 64, Amiga, Amstrad CPC, and Atari ST. It saw players control the character King Kayus as he rides on the back of a large dragon named Bahamoot to rescue a kingdom named Agamen from the lord of Darkness, Zambaquous.

The title has been reissued in collections in the past such as Irem Arcade Hits in 2011 and has appeared on cloud gaming services like Blacknut and Antstream Arcade in recent memory. However, this latest tease appears to suggest that Strictly Limited Games will soon announce the game as one of the three titles included in the upcoming Irem Collection Vol. 3 (the third entry in a collection of five planned Irem compilations from ININ Games, Tozai Games, and Strictly Limited Games).

Obviously, there's not a great deal more to go on at the moment, but we'll try and update you once more information is announced. For now, why not check out a video of the game in action below: