The developers of the Star Ocean The Second Story R, the upcoming remake of Enix's classic PlayStation 1 RPG, will attend this year's MCM Comic Con event in London, to give a special panel about the development of the game ahead of its November 2nd release date.

The panel will take place on the Live Stage on Friday, October 27th at 12:15 pm, and will include the Gemdrops CEO & Star Ocean The Second Story R director Yuichiro Kitao, Kei Komaki from Square Enix, and the artist Yukihiro Kajimoto.

The news was announced on MCM Comic Con's socials earlier today, with the company also revealing that there will be a fan Q&A and a competition to win an original piece of artwork.





Star Ocean The Second Story R will also be showcased at the event too, as announced in a follow-up tweet, with players able to find it on the gaming bus in the South Hall.

MCM Comic Con London takes place this year at the ExCeL exhibition center in London, with the event happening between October 27th to October 29th. If this sounds like something that might be up your street, you can grab tickets online from the MCM Comic Con website.