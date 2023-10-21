Nintendo's Game Boy Color turns 25 today.

The colour screen handheld hit Japanese store shelves on October 21st, 1998, arriving in North America and Europe in the following month.

Building on the success of the original Game Boy – which arrived in 1989 – was always going to be a tricky proposition for Nintendo, but the company succeeded thanks to a superior screen, excellent stamina and backwards compatibility with the existing Game Boy library.

The Game Boy Color was also home to some fantastic games of its own, including Zelda: Oracle of Ages / Seasons, Metal Gear Solid: Ghost Babel and Super Mario Bros. Deluxe.

The Game Boy Color's lifespan would be considerably shorter than the console it replaced; it would be overtaken by the more powerful Game Boy Advance in 2001.

Combined sales of both the Game Boy Color and its forerunner, the monochrome Game Boy, total 118.69 million, making it one of the most successful gaming systems of all time.

Let us know your memories of this classic system by posting a comment below.