One of the greatest things about romhacks is that, due to their totally unofficial nature, they can get away with doing some fun stuff – like mixing two different games to create something completely fresh.

That's certainly the case with Celeste Mario's Zap & Dash!, a Super Mario Bros. romhack which infuses the traditional Mario experience with a Celeste-style challenge.

The levels in this "hastily done minihack" are the result of just two months of design work, which makes it even more impressive.

w7n is responsible for the programming, levels and music on this one, with Morshu contributing the main graphics. StudsX made the bonus levels and karmic supplied the music engine code. Finally, Eden GT created the game's title screen.