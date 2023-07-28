Evercade maker Blaze has just announced that it will be holding another Evercade Showcase on Monday, July 31st, 2023.

"We're back with another announcement showcase, and this time we're focusing on Indie Games," reads the press release. "The YouTube show will be announcing more new Evercade cartridge collections and the rest of our 2023 cartridge line-up!"

Evercade Showcase Vol 2 will broadcast at 5pm UK time, 6pm CET European time, and 12pm Eastern/9am Pacific for those in the US and Canada.

Evercade Showcase Vol 1 gave us a host of exciting announcements, including Delphine, Sunsoft and Duke Nukem collections – the latter of which was subject to some minor social media drama when it became apparent that the proposed cover art was created using AI tools.

