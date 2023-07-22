The Analogue Pocket is one heck of a retro gaming system, but it has been plagued with supply issues since it launched a while back.

Thankfully, Analogue has now issued a statement which confirms that production is catching up with demand, and all preorders places before July this year will be fulfilled in August.

"All Pocket preorders placed before July 20, 2023 will begin shipping in August," the company said. "This includes all orders with an Analogue Pocket and/or Pocket accessories. Pocket Adapter Sets will be shipping separately in 2023."

The FPGA-based handheld has become increasingly popular with retro fans thanks to its ability to play original cartridges as well as OpenFPGA cores developed by the community.