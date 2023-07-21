As spotted by Gematsu, the publisher Shinyuden has announced that it will be bringing the Japanese adventure game Retro Mystery Club Vol. 1: The Ise-Shima Case to the West on August 24th for the Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam).

Retro Mystery Club Vol. 1 was first released in Japan on January 24th, 2019 on the Nintendo Switch, with versions for Japanese PC and PlayStation 4 owners arriving later that same year. Now, though, the title is finally going to be available to Western players, meaning fans will be able to experience the promising 8-bit style mystery game for themselves.

In case you couldn't tell from the below screenshots, the game is heavily inspired by Nintendo's Famicom Detective Club series and features artwork from Kiyokazu Arai, an illustrator known for both his work with Famitsu and on adventure games like the Yuji Horii-designed Hokkaidō Rensa Satsujin: Okhotsk ni Kiyu.

Here's the description for the title taken from Steam:

"Step into a world of mystery and suspense set in 1980s Japan! Solve a murder case from Tokyo to the fabulous landscapes of Ise-Shima, rendered in beautiful 8-bit pixel art with illustrations by Kiyokazu Arai, Famitsu's long-time trademark artist.

Immerse yourself in the world of mystery adventures inspired by the classic Famicom Detective Club series and experience the thrill of solving puzzles and unraveling mysteries in this retro-style adventure game. Embark on a journey unlike any other as you play as a detective tasked with solving the case of a missing pearl. Explore the traditional villages and stunning landscapes of Ise Shima as you gather evidence, interview suspects, and solve puzzles to uncover the truth. Unravel the mystery of a murder in Tokyo and the mysterious black pearl known as the Indigo Moon. Explore and investigate key locations, gather clues and make choices, as you work to solve the case with your partner Ken. With 9 episodes and an epilogue included in the "cartridge", you'll be fully immersed in the story."

The game will apparently cost $9.90 / €9.90 / £9.90 and will be available to purchase from the Nintendo eShop and Steam toward the end of next month. You can watch a trailer for the game below: