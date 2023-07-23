We're sad to report that veteran video game developer John Gibson has passed away.
Gibson began his career in 1983 with Molar Maul on the Sinclair ZX Spectrum and would become one of Imagine Software's key staff members.
When Imagine famously went under in 1984, Gibson helped establish Denton Designs alongside Steve Cain, Ian Weatherburn, Ally Noble, Karen Davies and Graham Everett. He then joined Psygnosis to become part of its Advanced Technology Group and was instrumental in creating the CD-ROM title Microcosm.
He remained with the firm when it was purchased by Sony, only parting company with it in 1998, when he joined Warthog Games. In 2003, Gibson joined Evolution Studios, which was acquired by Sony in 2007. His programming credits from this period include MotorStorm (2007), MotorStorm: Pacific Rift (2008), MotorStorm: Apocalypse (2011), MotorStorm: RC (2012) and DriveClub (2014).
The industry has been paying its respects to Gibson following the sad news.