Retro Gaming Gift Guide

The first few months of the year are usually pretty quiet on the retail front, but there are always great retro gaming delights to be found – if you know where to look!

Below, you'll find a selection of new retro-related goodies that have launched recently or that are now available to pre-order, updated for May 2024, followed by a guide of staple gifts that are always sure to go down a treat with any retro-loving gamer in your life.

So, if you're looking for some retro gift inspiration, unique gaming treats, or just the best presents for gamers, keep on reading!

⭐️ NEW! - Retro Gifts Available To Order Now ⭐️

Let's kick things off with a selection of new products that have either launched over the past few weeks, or are just now up for pre-order and launching in the coming months. We're talking new game releases inspired by the classics, retro merch and collectables, and more!

Hardware » Arcade

Official Taito Elevator Action Quarter Size Arcade Cabinet
Official Taito Zoo Keeper Quarter Size Arcade Cabinet
Hardware » Keyboards

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition
Hardware » Retro Consoles

Evercade EXP-R Handheld with Tomb Raider 1, 2 & 3
Evercade VS-R Console with Tomb Raider 1, 2 & 3
Games » Switch Games

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok/ Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble
Games » PS5 Games

TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants
Guilty Gear -Strive- GG 25th Anniversary Edition (PS5)
Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
BITMAP BUREAU COLLECTION DELUXE EDITION (PS5)
Games » Evercade Games

Blaze Evercade Sunsoft Collection 2
Blaze Evercade Piko Collection 4
Blaze Evercade Tomb Raider Collection 1
Blaze Evercade Thalamus Collection 1
Accessories » Switch Cases

Nintendo Switch Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Case
Accessories » Bags

Dreamcast Large Tote Bag Gray
Loungefly TMNT 40th Anniversary Vintage Arcade Mini Backpack
Accessories » Controllers

Retro-Bit Legacy GC Wired Controller - for Gamecube & Wii - Indigo
Retro-Bit Legacy GC Wired Controller - for Gamecube & Wii - Black
Retro Fighters Brawler64 Wireless Edition N64 Controller - Nintendo 64 - Purple
The Evercade VS-R Wired Controller
Retro-Bit Tribute 64 V2 2.4G Wireless Controller for N64 / Switch/PC/Mac - Orange Hawk
Retro Fighters Next Gen N64 Brawler64 Wired Gamepad - Grey - Nintendo 64
Accessories » Wallets

Loungefly TMNT 40th Anniversary Vintage Arcade Zip Around Wallet
Accessories » Accessories

TATE Grip for the EXP and EXP-R White
TATE Grip for the EXP and EXP-R Grey
Blaze Evercade VS Link Cable
Clothing » T-Shirts

Mega Drive Ribless Long Sleeve T-shirt Black
Dreamcast Dry T-shirt Orange
Dreamcast T-shirt (White)
Clothing » Clothing

Official Sonic the Hedgehog Tails Cosplay Hooded Adult Bathrobe / Dressing Gown
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Knuckles Cosplay Hooded Adult Bathrobe / Dressing Gown
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Amy Rose Cosplay Hooded Adult Bathrobe / Dressing Gown
Pin Badges

Official SEGA Coin of the Month Collectors Box
Official Samba De Amigo Collectors Coin
Fallout Replica 1/1 Flip Coin Limited Edition
Fallout Eternal Replica Nuclear Keycard Limited Edition
Statues

Official First4Figures Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Standoff Statue (Standard Edition)
Official First4Figures Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Standoff Statue (Exclusive Edition)
Official First4Figures Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Knuckles Standoff Statue (Standard Edition)
Homeware

Fallout Bottle Opener Nuka-Cola
Pokemon Pillow/Cushion (Multiple Designs) 30 cm
Fallout Tin Sign Nuka-Cola Bottle Cap
The Very Best Retro Gaming Gifts

As well as all of the new goodies above, there are some gifts that'll simply never go out of style. Feel free to browse through our picks of the best retro gaming gifts below to find some inspiration – we're sure you'll spot something that will make the perfect present.

Retro Consoles

Want to get your hands on some of the best retro systems out there? Look no further:

SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 [Japanese]
Amiga A500 Mini
Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro
Atari 2600 Plus
Evercade VS Retro Premium Pack
Capcom Super Pocket
Evercade EXP
Evercade VS Retro Starter Pack
Blaze Taito Super Pocket
Taito EGRET Ⅱ mini - Limited Blue Edition
Sony PlayStation Classic - PlayStation
Evercade EXP-R Handheld with Tomb Raider 1, 2 & 3
Evercade VS-R Console with Tomb Raider 1, 2 & 3
Home Arcade

If you've got the cash to splash, these home arcade replicas will quite literally transform any games room! You can also check out Numskull's full Quarter Arcade range for more inspiration.

Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table
Arcade1Up Capcom Legacy Arcade Game Street Fighter
Arcade1Up Midway Legacy Arcade Game Mortal Kombat
Arcade1Up Dragon's Lair
Arcade1Up - Turtles In Time Arcade
Arcade1Up Star Wars Virtual Pinball
Arcade1Up Marvel Pinball Arcade
Arcade1Up - Bandai Namco Pac-Mania Legacy Edition with Riser & Lit Marque Arcade
Arcade1Up Terminator Arcade
Retro Gaming Books

When you can't be playing retro classics, what's the next best thing? Reading about them, of course!

Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's Legendary CEO
The N64 Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo 64
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo - Reggie Fils-Aimé
SNES/Super Famicom: a visual compendium
The NES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo Entertainment System
Jumping for Joy: The History of Platform Video Games: Including Every Mario and Sonic Platformer
Super Famicom: The Box Art Collection
The SNES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System
THE KING OF FIGHTERS: The Ultimate History
N64: A Visual Compendium
Like a Hurricane: An Unofficial Oral History of Street Fighter II
The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
The Ultimate History of Video Games, Volume 2: Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, and the Billion-Dollar Battle to Shape Modern Gaming
Lost in Cult: A Handheld History
Statues & Figures

Look, your mantelpiece will thank you for it...

The Legend of Zelda Majora's Mask PVC (Collector's Edition)
Official First 4 Figures Sonic Adventure PVC Statue
Pokémon Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica
Metroid Prime: Samus Helmet Figurine (Exclusive Edition)
Board Games

The more games the merrier, we say! Here's a selection of board games you should consider:

Super Mario Chess
Super Mario Monopoly
Super Mario Bros Power Up Card Game
HeroQuest Game System
HeroQuest Frozen Horror Expansion
Nintendo Super Mario Standard Playing Cards
UNO Super Mario Card Game
Nintendo Switch eShop Vouchers & Xbox Game Pass Subscriptions

It's important to remember that even today's modern consoles are home to countless retro titles thanks to their digital storefronts. If you or the person you're buying for is lucky enough to own a Switch or an Xbox, we have our very own vouchers that would make for a perfect treat.

These Switch eShop vouchers will allow you to add funds to your account so that you can browse Nintendo's eShop for all the best retro games. Likewise, an Xbox Game Pass subscription also gives you access to lots of classic hits (keep an eye out for any discounts, which will be shown below if available):

Switch eShop Credit

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 3 Months (UK)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 3 Months (US)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 12 Months (UK)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 12 Months (US)
Nintendo Switch Online Subscriptions

Likewise, a Nintendo Switch Online subscription gives Switch owners even more options. A standard subscription grants access to a library of classic NES and SNES games, while picking up the more expensive Expansion Pack option also adds on classic Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and SEGA Mega Drive games:

Standard Membership

Nintendo Switch Online - 12 Month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Membership
Membership + Expansion Pack

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Family Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Membership
