Retro Gaming Gift Guide July 2023

Hello and welcome to the first of what we hope will be a new monthly feature here on Time Extension, a round-up of retro gaming delights that would be the perfect gift for a loved one – or for yourself (because you deserve it)!

Below, you'll find a selection of new retro-related goodies that have launched recently or that are now available to pre-order, followed by a guide of staple gifts that are always sure to go down a treat with any retro-loving gamer in your life.

So, if you're looking for some retro inspiration, unique gaming gifts, or just the best presents for gamers, keep on reading!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

⭐️ NEW! - Retro Gifts Available To Order Now ⭐️

Let's kick things off with a selection of new products that have either launched over the past few weeks, or are just now up for pre-order and launching in the coming months. We're talking new game releases inspired by the classics, retro merch and collectibles, and more!

Games » PS5 Games

Return to Monkey Island (PS5)
Fight’N Rage (PS5)
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons (PS5)
Games » Switch Games

TAITO MILESTONES 2
Zero Fire - Toaplan Arcade Garage for Nintendo Switch
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
Games » PS4 Games

Psikyo Shooting Library Vol. 1 (PS4)
Psikyo Shooting Library Vol. 2 (PS4)
Zero Fire - Toaplan Arcade Garage for PlayStation 4
Clothing » T-Shirts

Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Menu White Unisex T-shirt
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen 'Sonic Speed' Black Unisex T-shirt
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream 'Sonic & Shadow' Menu Black Unisex T-shirt
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen Super Sonic Speed White Unisex T-shirt
Clothing » Shoes

Adult Mega Man High Top Sneaker
Mega Man Costume Slippers
Clothing » Hats

Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Logo Black & Blue Snapback
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen Pattern Snapback
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Distressed Pink Trucker Hat
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen Rubber Patch Snapback
Clothing » Glasses & Sunglasses

Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen Blue Light Blocking Gaming Glasses
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Blue Sunglasses
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Pink Sunglasses
Music

Virtua Fighter Original Game Soundtrack (Blue & Classic Black)
The House of the Dead Box Set (Red & Blue Marble)
The House of the Dead 2 Original Game Soundtrack
The House of the Dead Original Game Soundtrack
Figures

Official Nintendo Super Mario 2.5" Princess Peach Multi-Pack
Official The Super Mario Bros. Movie Van Playset with Mario Mini Figure
Official Sonic the Hedgehog 2.5 Inch Figure Diorama Set
Official Nintendo Super Mario 2.5" Mario and Friends 5 Pack
Official God Of War Ragnarok Atreus TUBBZ Cosplaying Duck Collectable
Official God Of War Ragnarok Kratos TUBBZ Cosplaying Duck Collectable
Arcade

Official TMNT Quarter Size Arcade Cabinet (Limited Signed Collector's Edition)
Homeware

Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen White Bowling Pin Style Water Bottle
Official Super Mario Super Mushroom Digital Alarm Clock
Official Hatsune Miku 3D Desk Lamp / Wall Light
Pin Badges

Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen Sonic & Tails Pin Badge Set 1.1
Official Sonic the Hedgehog 'On-Board' Pin Badge
Pin Kings Hatsune Miku Enamel Pin Badge Set 1.4 – Piapro Characters
Official SEGA Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Pin Badge
Official SEGA Jet Set Radio Pin Badge
Amy Rose Sega Monthly Pin
Confectionery

Nintendo Coin Candies
Nintendo Controller Mints
Zelda Shield Mints
Pokémon Chocolate Coins
Plushies

Official Tetris "Tetris Blocks" Stackable Plush Collectible Set
Official Sonic the Hedgehog 16" HugMe Vibrating Plush
Official The Super Mario Bros. Movie Mario Poseable Plush
Squishmallows Sonic the Hedgehog 10" Sonic Plush Toy
Squishmallows Sonic the Hedgehog 10" Shadow Plush Toy
Squishmallows Sonic the Hedgehog 10" Knuckles Plush Toy
Squishmallows Sonic the Hedgehog 10" Tails Plush Toy
Toys

Official Mario Kart 24V Ride-On Racer
Statues

Official First 4 Figures Sonic the Hedgehog Tails Statue - Definitive Edition
Official First 4 Figures Sonic the Hedgehog 11" PVC Statue Collector's Edition
Official First 4 Figures Sonic the Hedgehog Tails Statue - Exclusive Edition
The Very Best Retro Gaming Gifts

As well as all of the new goodies above, there are some gifts that'll simply never go out of style. Feel free to browse through our picks of the best retro gaming gifts below to find some inspiration – we're sure you'll spot something that will make the perfect present.

Retro Consoles

Want to get your hands on some of the best retro systems out there? Look no further:

SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 [Japanese]
Amiga A500 Mini
Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro
Evercade VS Retro Premium Pack
Evercade VS Retro Starter Pack
Evercade EXP
Taito EGRET Ⅱ mini - Limited Blue Edition
Sony PlayStation Classic - PlayStation
Home Arcade

Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table
Arcade1Up Capcom Legacy Arcade Game Street Fighter
Arcade1Up Midway Legacy Arcade Game Mortal Kombat
Arcade1Up Dragon's Lair
Arcade1Up Star Wars Virtual Pinball
Arcade1Up - Turtles In Time Arcade
Arcade1Up Marvel Pinball Arcade
Arcade1Up - Bandai Namco Pac-Mania Legacy Edition with Riser & Lit Marque Arcade
Arcade1Up Terminator Arcade
Retro Gaming Books

Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's Legendary CEO
The N64 Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo 64
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo - Reggie Fils-Aimé
SNES/Super Famicom: a visual compendium
The NES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo Entertainment System
Jumping for Joy: The History of Platform Video Games: Including Every Mario and Sonic Platformer
Super Famicom: The Box Art Collection
The SNES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System
THE KING OF FIGHTERS: The Ultimate History
Like a Hurricane: An Unofficial Oral History of Street Fighter II
The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
The Ultimate History of Video Games, Volume 2: Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, and the Billion-Dollar Battle to Shape Modern Gaming
Lost in Cult: A Handheld History
Statues & Figures

The Legend of Zelda Majora's Mask PVC (Collector's Edition)
Metroid Prime: Samus Helmet Figurine (Exclusive Edition)
Pokémon Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica
Board Games

Super Mario Chess
HeroQuest Game System
HeroQuest Frozen Horror Expansion
Super Mario Bros Power Up Card Game
Nintendo Super Mario Standard Playing Cards
UNO Super Mario Card Game
Super Mario Monopoly
Nintendo Switch eShop Vouchers & Xbox Game Pass Subscriptions

It's important to remember that even today's modern consoles are home to countless retro titles thanks to their digital storefronts. If you or the person you're buying for is lucky enough to own a Switch or an Xbox, we have our very own vouchers that would make for a perfect treat.

Available from our sister sites, these Switch eShop vouchers will allow you to add funds to your account so that you can browse Nintendo's eShop for all the best retro games. Likewise, an Xbox Game Pass subscription also gives you access to lots of classic hits (keep an eye out for any discounts, which will be shown below if available):

Switch eShop Credit

Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card £50
Nintendo eShop Card £100
Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 3 Months (UK)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 3 Months (US)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 12 Months (UK)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 12 Months (US)
Nintendo Switch Online Subscriptions

Likewise, a Nintendo Switch Online subscription gives Switch owners even more options. A standard subscription grants access to a library of classic NES and SNES games, while picking up the more expensive Expansion Pack option also adds on classic Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and SEGA Mega Drive games:

Standard Membership

Nintendo Switch Online - 12 Month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Membership
Membership + Expansion Pack

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Family Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Membership
