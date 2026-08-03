AYANEO boss Arthur Zhang has let slip during a recent livestream that the company plans to produce a GBA SP-style device in the future.

The company has been showing off its KONKR Pocket Advance device recently, which is based on the original GBA model. However, many other Chinese firms have already successfully cloned the clamshell SP, including Anbernic and Miyoo.

As spotted by RetroDodo, Zhang says the following during the Pocket Advance livestream – but it's worth noting that this has been automatically translated into English:

"We will make a GBA SP. We haven't figured out how to do it yet."

That could mean that the company simply hasn't had a chance to properly prototype such a device; after all, AYANEO is known for its premium designs, and while its KONKR range is aimed at the budget end of the market, even those products are of a higher standard than many of their similarly-priced rivals.

However, the translation might be slightly off, and he could be saying that the cost of parts – such as RAM, which is skyrocketing in value – means AYANEO can't approach such a device in the current climate.

Would you like to see AYANEO produce a GBA SP-style device, or do we have enough of them already? Let us know with a comment.