The fact that the SNES secured the first home console port of Capcom's Final Fight was a big selling point for the system back when it released, but anyone who has played it will be aware that it wasn't as faithful a conversion as it perhaps should have been.

The SNES port is limited to two characters – Cody and Haggar – and is missing some levels. However, the most egregious omission is the removal of the two-player option.

Over the years, we've seen various ports make up for these shortcomings, with the GBA Final Fight One putting things right on Nintendo hardware, but homebrew developer Valdir Salgueiro is aiming to see if it's possible for the SNES to host a more accurate conversion of the game.

"Final Fight One Stage is an unofficial SNES homebrew that recreates the first stage of the original 1989 arcade classic as closely as possible on real Super Nintendo hardware," says the developer.

"This project isn't based on the existing SNES release—instead, it's a fresh implementation built from scratch with the goal of capturing the look, feel, and gameplay of the arcade version while respecting the limitations of the SNES."

Salgueiro says the project was born of a desire to know just how closely the SNES could replicate the original coin-op:

"I've always wondered how close the SNES could really get to the arcade version if it wasn't constrained by the original development schedule and cartridge limitations. This project is an experiment to answer that question. Rather than creating a new beat 'em up, I wanted to recreate a small slice of the arcade experience as faithfully as possible while learning more about the Super Nintendo hardware."

Final Fight One Stage is available to download here, and runs on both real hardware and emulators.