We typically leave most of Nintendo's LEGO announcements to our sister site, Nintendo Life, but this news was simply too much in our wheelhouse for us to ignore.

As shown on the Legoleak subreddit (CarterBricks04/via u/Gupytex), it looks like LEGO & Nintendo are gearing up to announce a new set based on the 1981 arcade classic Donkey Kong, giving players the chance to make their own LEGO recreation of the iconic single-screen platformer (thanks, VGC, for the spot!).

The set, according to the post, comprises 1367 pieces and is reportedly set for an August release.

It will reportedly cost $200 and feature an arcade cabinet-style design, along with a replica of the game, complete with pixel-art recreations of Mario, Donkey Kong, and Pauline, as well as bricks, ladders, and girders.

Right now, the set has yet to be announced, but it would make perfect sense, considering July is often touted online as the month Donkey Kong hit the arcades and the game celebrates its 45th anniversary this year.

As a result, we'd wager this one is real, and that it is only a matter of time before an official announcement is made.

What do you think? Do you like the look of this set? Or you were hoping for something slightly more accurate? Let us know in the comments!