Earlier this week, we shared the news that Polymega had announced a new collection, Polymega Collection Vol. 19 - BATSUGUN, containing four classic arcade games from the Japanese developer Toaplan.

Something we missed, however, was that this was actually one of four announcements based on Toaplan's back catalogue, with the company unveiling three more releases since then.

These include: Polymega Collection Vol. 20: TRUXTON, Polymega Collection Vol. 21 – FIXEIGHT, and Polymega Collection Vol. 22 – SNOW BROS.

As revealed on Polymega's official website, Polymega Collection Vol. 20: TRUXTON will contain the following four shoot 'em up titles: Truxton (1988), Truxton II (1992), Alcon (1986), and Grind Stormer (1993).





Order now: pic.twitter.com/M7ntYXCfSg Polymega Collection Vol. 20: TRUXTON is an explosive set celebrating some of Toaplan’s greatest shoot ’em ups. Featuring TRUXTON (TATSUJIN), TRUXTON II (TATSUJIN OU), iconic ALCON (SLAP FIGHT), and the intense shooter GRIND STORMER (V‑V).Order now: https://t.co/1Qi6NyrLIy July 14, 2026

Polymega Collection Vol. 21 – FIXEIGHT, meanwhile, features a variety of games spanning different genres, including the run 'n gun titles FixEight (1992) and Out Zone (1990), the beat 'em ups Knuckle Bash (1993) and Guardian (1986), and the brick-breaking game Ghox (1991).

As for Polymega Collection Vol. 22 – SNOW BROS, it contains six titles overall — again, a mix of genres. These include the platformers Snow Bros (1990), Snow Bros. 2 (1994), and Pyros (1987), the run and gunner Horror Story (1989), the puzzle game Teki-Paki (1991), and the racing game Rally Bike (1988).

All of these are priced at £30.13 and are available to pre-order now, with shipping expected to start next month. All of them come with a Polymega Game DVD, a visual companion, a controller reference, a Polymega Collection Sticker, and a pin related to their respective games.

As we noted in our coverage Polymega Collection Vol. 19 - BATSUGUN, many of these titles are already available on Evercade as part of the Toaplan Arcade series of releases.