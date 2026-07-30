I can't help but be a little fascinated by the Casio Loopy. Released exclusively in Japan in 1995, it was a 32-bit console primarily targeted at young female gamers and was really unlike many other systems at the time, with one of its key gimmicks being a built-in thermal colour printer that players could use to create stickers from their screenshots.

Because of this, it's become a pretty popular console to own among some of the more dedicated collectors of Japanese hardware, as well as a point of interest for Western players keen to learn more about its obscure library, which remarkably consists of just 10 games (or 11, if you count the Magical Shop peripheral).

As you possibly may remember, last year we shared the exciting news on the site that the first-ever English fan translation of the Casio Loopy game, Puppy Love Story / Wanwan Aijou Monogatari, had been released.

This was a game featuring a script penned by Kenji Terada, who worked on the first three Final Fantasy games as a scenario writer, and turned out to be a pretty big landmark for the console, brought about by a small team of three including PartlyHuman, Kasami, and VideoDojo. Well, since we reported on that, we've now been alerted to a second Casio Loopy fan translation — this time from a user named SeriaMau — who has brought another obscure Japanese title, I Want a Room in Loopy Town!, into English for the very first time (h/t: gaowing). That means "20% of the library" has now been fully localised.

Perhaps controversially, something not mentioned on the romhack.ing page, which we only learned when diving into the readme.txt, is that the project uses Claude code, in conjunction with Ghidra, to disassemble and reassemble the original Japanese ROM and Loopy BIOS. This is something SeriaMau argues in their notes was necessary for the patch, as "The Casio Loopy is not the NES or PlayStation; it's a very obscure, Japan-only system without a lot of technical documentation", and "using Claude to decode Loopy's Hitachi SH-1" is what made this patch possible.

No generative AI was apparently used for materials SeriaMau describes as "creative assets," stating they speak Japanese and translated the game themselves, and "Graphics were edited using a combination of Aseprite and Paint.NET."

According to the description on romhack.ing, I Want a Room in Loopy Town! is "an early cosy life sim released in 1995 for the Casio Loopy," which was again written by Terada and has players "work odd jobs, buy furniture and decor, and celebrate holidays and the changing seasons." Time passes with each action performed, with players only having "one year until you 'wake from the dream' of Loopy Town..."

SeriaMau is offering two patches as part of this release: a patch for the standard game, and a tweaked version featuring 4x pay from jobs, to allow people to see more of the game. They recommend playing the game via the Casio Loopy emulator Loopy MSE.