The 2018 remaster of Q Entertainment's classic PSP puzzle game Lumines is available now on Google Play and the App Store.

Sound Games, the company behind the mobile ports of lente's Spilled! and multiplatform games like Go Ape Ship!, announced the news yesterday on social media, revealing it had brought the game to mobile, in partnership with the current rights holders, Enhance.

Lumines is a falling-block puzzle-style game originally developed by a team led by Tetsuya Mizuguchi, arguably best known for groundbreaking titles such as Rez, Space Channel 5, Child of Eden, and Tetris Effect. Much like many of Mizuguchi's titles, it focuses on incorporating elements of interactive synaesthesia as a core gameplay tenet: that is, the concept of provoking a response from two unrelated senses, such as sight and sound, through a range of stimuli (in this case, music and visuals).

Lumines Remastered was originally released for Windows, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and later came to cloud gaming services but was never officially released at the time on the App Store or Google Play. Now, though, over 8 years later, Sound Games appears to be setting that right, promising players the same "classic audio-visual puzzle sensation, now in your pocket."

We're proud to announce that, in partnership with @enhance-experience.com, Sound Games has brought Lumines Remastered to mobile! Lumines Remastered is available now! Links in bio. #Lumines #gaming #puzzlegames #mobilegaming #iOS #android — Sound Games (@soundgames.bsky.social) 2026-07-30T17:02:53.980Z

"Groove across 40 stages," Sound Games wrote on BlueSky. "Each with its own music and visuals, spanning house, trance, and techno, in a nearly endless challenge.

"Try it free, then dive into Challenge, Time Attack, and local two-player Battle modes, cloud saves, and online leaderboards."

As Sound Games mentioned above, you can try the "first 15 levels in Challenge Mode and the full 60-second Time Attack Mode for free", with the finished version being priced at £7.99/$7.99 (or whatever your local equivalent is) as part of a launch discount.