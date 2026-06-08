Nightdive Studios (the studio previously behind critically acclaimed remasters of System Shock and System Shock 2) has announced that it will be giving the same treatment to Looking Glass Studios' influential "first-person sneaker" Thief: The Dark Project.

In case you're unfamiliar, Thief: The Dark Project is widely regarded as a milestone title in PC Gaming, not only as one of the first 3D stealth titles developed exclusively for PC, but also as a title that revolutionised video game audio with its ingenious use and remarkably accurate representation of "sound wave propagation".

It follows the stealthy exploits of a homeless orphan-turned master thief, Garrett, whose string of robberies gets him embroiled in a world-ending plot, and notably received a string of positive reviews upon its release in 1998 from publications such as Computer Gaming World, Gamespot, and PC Gamer.

According to the announcement, which was revealed alongside the PC Gaming Show 2026, Thief: The Dark Project Remastered will be released on Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG) and will feature content from The Dark Project, and its 1999 Thief Gold release, remastered using Nightdive's KEX Engine.

Some of the changes Nightdive are planning to introduce to the classic title as part of the remaster include modernising "the original experience with material quality of life enhancements," and "carefully" updating and improving the graphics, textures, models, cutscenes, and animations. The UI is also being updated to add a weapon and item wheel and a mission selector, as well as custom campaigns on PC, allowing players to experience some of the fan missions developed by fans since the game's original release.

Here's a run-down of what to expect if you haven't played the game before:

Advanced NPC AI – A dynamic visibility system and sound simulation allows both players and enemies to detect movement realistically; NPCs will dynamically adapt to sounds the player makes, investigate, and even raise alarms

– A dynamic visibility system and sound simulation allows both players and enemies to detect movement realistically; NPCs will dynamically adapt to sounds the player makes, investigate, and even raise alarms Keep to the Shadows – Experience one of the first games to use light and sound as core gameplay mechanics; use fire arrows to extinguish torches and moss arrows to dampen loud surfaces

– Experience one of the first games to use light and sound as core gameplay mechanics; use fire arrows to extinguish torches and moss arrows to dampen loud surfaces Stealth-Based Combat – Strike unseen from the shadows using Garrett’s blackjack to incapacitate enemies from behind or specialised gas mines and arrows to take them down from range

– Strike unseen from the shadows using Garrett’s blackjack to incapacitate enemies from behind or specialised gas mines and arrows to take them down from range Misdirection – Flashbombs will temporarily blind and disorient enemies, and Noisemaker arrows will distract and draw away guards.

– Flashbombs will temporarily blind and disorient enemies, and Noisemaker arrows will distract and draw away guards. Tools of a Master Thief – amass a full array of specialised tools including lockpicks, remote cameras, and even rope arrows to access out-of-reach locations.

You can wishlist the game on Steam now. No exact release date has been announced, but the game is reportedly expected to launch sometime this Winter.