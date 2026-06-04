Legendary fantasy artist John Blanche passed away on June 1st at the age of 77, it has been revealed.

The news was broken by Trish Carden. "John was an inspirational artist, devoted to his family and a good friend to many. Always generous with his time and knowledge, he was very well loved by all who knew and worked with him. He’ll be hugely missed. The world of Warhammer was brought to life by his vision of the grimdark setting, and I know his art meant a lot to so many of you. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that has enriched many people’s lives."

Blanche's career in fantasy illustration began in the 1970s, when he began freelancing for the equally legendary Roger Dean. In 1977, he began contributing artwork to Games Workshop's White Dwarf magazine, and over the next few decades would become an utterly integral part of the Warhammer world.

RIP British fantasy and sci-fi illustrator, modeller, and art director John Blanche. This fantastic artist was especially well-known for his work on Warhammer (including 40K, etc). He retired from work at Games Workshop three years ago only. He was 77. — The Spaceshipper 🚀 (@thespaceshipper.com) 2026-06-03T12:07:17.633Z

Blanche's illustrations were a key reason for the brand's success in the '80s and '90s, and his work adorned the cover of many Warhammer rulebooks and related packaging. He also contributed to the Fighting Fantasy game book series, created by Games Workshop founders Ian Liviginstone and Steven Jackson.

Blanche retired from Games Workshop in 2023.

Understandably, tributes have been pouring in on social media.

"It's hard to know where to begin," says comic book writer and former games journalist Kieron Gillen. "He set fire to a generation's imagination, and those fires show no sign of stopping burning. His work very much illuminated the darkness."

The thoughts of everyone at Hookshot Media are with Blanche's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.