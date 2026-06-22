After a few months of relative silence, Retroid has just shared a few initial details about its latest emulation-based handheld in a brand-new tease on social media.

The Retroid Pocket Nova, as the manufacturer calls it, is said to feature a "Modern OLED" screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio, and will be the company's first horizontal 4:3 handheld since the Retroid Pocket Mini debacle.

In case you don't remember, this was the controversy that saw users encountering "unfixable" screen-scaling issues, leading to the discovery that the company had misled customers about the Pocket Mini's native screen resolution and had achieved the aspect ratio through a mix of hardware and software trickery, as opposed to using a proper 4:3 screen.



Retroid Pocket Nova

Coming soon… Retro 4:3, Modern OLEDRetroid Pocket NovaComing soon… pic.twitter.com/UW9kJtgZq1 June 22, 2026

In that situation, Retroid ended up losing a lot of goodwill and trust due to its initial handling of the situation, but eventually caved in, issuing limited refunds and replacement screens to affected customers, before following this up with a revision of the device, dubbed the Retroid Pocket Mini V2 (which now appears to be discontinued).

As things stand, Retroid hasn't yet released any details on the Nova's screen size, with community analysis speculating it could be a 4.4-inch screen; nor has it released any internal specs.

Instead, pretty much all we have to go on is a partially obscured image of what this new device will look like, which, frustratingly, features the control panel blacked out, likely to pave the way for a drip-feed of information over the coming few weeks.