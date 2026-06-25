The SNES version of Konami's ISS Deluxe has been updated by fans to incorporate the teams and players of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The work was carried out by Gabriel Freitas and Manoel Messias of Falcon Brasil, and features "real tournament groups, updated national teams, current kits, official ball and coin designs, a realistic World Cup trophy, and all qualified teams available in World Cup mode."

The player AI has also been improved, stats have been rebalanced to reflect real-life skill, goalies are now smarter, and player names have been expanded to support up to ten characters. Automatic save states are also included.

"A redesigned team selection menu lets you choose squads directly from their real World Cup groups, making the tournament experience more authentic than ever," says Falcon Brasil.

The sequel to 1995's International Superstar Soccer, ISS Deluxe is part of the same family of video games that would include Jikkyō World Soccer and J-League Perfect Striker. It would also be ported to the Sega Genesis and PS1.

If you'd like to give it a spin, you can check out the ROM hack here.