Columbus Circle has announced a new version of its 8-Bit Pocket system, and it has enlisted the famous Takahashi Meijin (real name: Toshiyuki Takahashi) to help with its design.

The IPS 8-Bit Pocket HD V2 is due for release in September, and is an update on previous models which play Famicom carts and connect to your TV.

This particular model comes with an IPS LCD panel and has HDMI output.

Takahashi's contribution appears to be limited to logos printed on the case, one of which makes reference to his famous '16 shot' rapid-fire ability.

At the height of his popularity, Takahashi was capable of pressing a button 16 times per second – a skill that served him well whilst playing shooters like Star Soldier and Star Force.

Years later, a special Shooting Watch gadget was created (and later released as a DSiWare title), while the Mario Party 4 'Domination' mini-game is apparently based on Takahashi's famous trigger finger.

Takahashi's career at Hudson Soft earned him worldwide fame. He presented the Hudson Caravan events in Japan, and would later star in anime and manga series. He parted company with Hudson in 2011.

He is perhaps best remembered in the West as the main character in Hudson's Adventure Island series, although the protagonist was rechristened 'Master Higgins' outside Japan.