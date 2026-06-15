A brand-new NES/Famicom game has just been released physically via the Homebrew Factory; Broke Studio announced earlier today.

Diggy Diggy Mole is pitched as "a new Metroid-like platformer for the NES" and stars a mole with a pickaxe embedded in his skull, who must go out of his way to uncover a lost subterranean treasure in order to repay their debt to the mafia.

Dumped underground, players will find themselves having to run, jump, and parkour their way through four different environments, with the key to their success being their ability to dig, tunnel, and drill through the various hazards (from sharp rock formations to spiky-headed enemies).

There are also a number of new "mole abilities" to unlock, accessed through collecting picks. Many of which will allow players to "move through both air and ground with incredible agility."

Diggy Diggy Mole is the work of Novasplore Games (Geek_Joystick, Tumulde and Heosphoros), and was developed with "100% handwritten 6502 Assembly code.

It was previously released as a demo back in January 2026 over on itch.io, and is definitely one of the more promising homebrews I've personally seen for the systems of late, boasting some awesome Celeste-style platforming and a surprisingly funky chiptune soundtrack.

Both the NES and Famicom versions are priced at €50. The NES version is said to work on both PAL and NTSC machines using "a multi-region security chip" and has also reportedly been tested on "an authentic Nintendo Entertainment System, 'front loader' and 'top loader.'"

Here's what you can expect from the NES release: