Tickets are now on sale for this year's Nottingham Video Games Expo, and it has been confirmed that former Rare artist and designer Kev Bayliss will be in attendance.

The event – which takes place at the Crowne Plaza on Saturday 18th July 2026 – marks its fifth anniversary, and alongside Bayliss, you'll also find ex-Ocean Software boss Gary Bracey and Amstrad legend Roland Perry.

Bayliss joined Rare as a teenager and worked on some of the company's most iconic titles, including WWF WrestleMania (1989), Battletoads (1991), Killer Instinct (1994), Donkey Kong Country (1994) and Diddy Kong Racing (1997).



📅 Saturday, 18th July 2026

📍 Nottingham City Centre – Crowne Plaza



Prepare for a one-of-a-kind gaming event built by the community, for the community!



BUY TICKETS HERE - pic.twitter.com/MdKFONLnMq 🎮 Nottingham Video Games Expo is Back!📅 Saturday, 18th July 2026📍 Nottingham City Centre – Crowne PlazaPrepare for a one-of-a-kind gaming event built by the community, for the community!BUY TICKETS HERE - https://t.co/l8NICdoIfh May 1, 2026

Bayliss currently works at Yooka-Laylee studio Playtonic, alongside several other ex-Rare staffers.

As ever, there will be a selection of traders at the event, including Sore Thumb Retro Games, Right Sprite Retro Games, The Gaming Newsagent and Dream Consoles.

Doors open at 11:00 AM and close at 5:00 PM; VIP ticket holders can enter from 10:00 AM. You can grab tickets here, and Time Extension readers get 20% off the cost.