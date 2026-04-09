Taito and ININ Games' retro collection Parasol Superstars will finally launch digitally on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch next week (April 14th).

As you may recall, the collection, which contains Spica Adventure and Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III, was originally supposed to launch on September 16th, 2025, in the West.

However, this release was eventually cancelled, with ININ Games blaming the delay on the "difficult situation" the entire gaming industry was going through at the time, and"development-related problems based on additions" it made to Spica Adventure. Now, though, it seems the developers have managed to overcome whatever was holding the project back and are almost ready to get the game out there and into the hands of players.



For the first time ever, Spica Adventure arrives on consoles worldwide—paired with the legendary Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III in one colorful bundle: Parasol Superstars!



🌂Fast-paced arcade action

✨Charming retro visuals

🎮Two iconic TAITO… 🚀7 DAYS TO GO!For the first time ever, Spica Adventure arrives on consoles worldwide—paired with the legendary Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III in one colorful bundle: Parasol Superstars!🌂Fast-paced arcade action✨Charming retro visuals🎮Two iconic TAITO… pic.twitter.com/WqSJv1gN1A April 7, 2026

Just to give you a better idea of what's included, Spica Adventure is a colourful 2D platformer from the 2000s that is a spiritual successor to Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III. It was released exclusively in Japan, in arcades and on mobile phones, and focuses on the adventure of a young girl named Nico, who, armed with a versatile umbrella, must "journey through imaginative stages packed with quirky enemies and clever challenges."

Here are some of its key features:

Arcade Classic Reborn: Experience a Japan-only title on consoles for the very first time

A Kaleidoscope of Colour: Delightful, vibrant 2D visuals bursting with personality

Dynamic Parasol Gameplay: Attack, defend, glide, and reflect with a single versatile tool

Choose Your Path: Explore 28 stages across branching routes for high replayability

Online Leaderboards: Compete with players around the world for the highest scores

Legendary Sound: Groove to energetic tracks by TAITO’s iconic sound team, ZUNTATA

Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III, meanwhile, is the third official entry in the Bubble Bobble series, following the 1987 sequel Rainbow Islands. It was originally released for the PC Engine in Japan in 1991 and later received a North American release, courtesy of Working Designs, that same year, as well as ports to Commodore Amiga, Atari ST, Game Boy, and NES via Ocean Software.

In the past, the game has been available as a standalone digital version on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC since July 2024, and seems to be pretty much only find itself in this latest collection as a consolation, following ININ's cancellation of the planned physical PS4 releases of Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble back in May 2025.

Parasol Superstars will cost $19.99 / €19.99 during its launch week as part of a limited-time 20% launch offer, with a standalone digital version of Spica Adventure also being available for the same price.